South Sudan: Bentiu & Rubkona Collective Centres (Rubkona County, Unity State) - October 2019 DRC CCCM Headcount Data Collection

• There is currently a total of 210 HHs and 1671 individuals living in 10 assessed collective sites as of October 2019 across Bentiu and Rubkona towns.

• Compared to the last quarterly assessment (July 2019), 173 less individuals are present at the sites, but a further 2 sites have become re-usedby IDPs.

• Notably, most of the people who responded as planning on leaving the collective sites are planning to go to other surrounding villages, Khartoum and some to the PoC.

• 58 individuals were identified as with possible specific needs, and referred to protection agencies for follow up in consideration the conditions of these collective sites/physical structures and the risks involved.