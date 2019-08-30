South Sudan: Bentiu & Rubkona Collective Centres (Rubkona County, Unity State) - July 2019 DRC CCCM Headcount Data Collection
• A total of 262 HHs and 1,844 individuals were noted by the assessment
• Compared to the previous headcount assessment in March 2019, there are an additional two collective centres and 531 individuals
• The increase in population is seen in part as a result of the increase in returnees from Khartoum • Most of the IDPs are children, between 5 and 17 years
• The primary reason for IDPs leaving their area of origin was lack of safety