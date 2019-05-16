16 May 2019

South Sudan: Bentiu & Rubkona Collective Centres - March 2019 Headcount Data Collection

Infographic
from Danish Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (444.62 KB)

Between 26 and 29 March 2019, DRC Roving CCCM team conducted a planned, quarterly headcount in Bentiu and Rubkona collective centres.

The following key points were found:

• There are 6 collectives centres in Bentiu and Rubkona towns, compared to 12 in 2018
• The overall headcount was 1,313 individuals
• There is a decrease of 57 individuals since December 2018 headcount
• Most of the IDPs state they are originally from Rubkona county
• The key reasons for remaining in the collective centres were access to food, feeling of safety, and no other options
• The greatest needs of the IDPs were stated as shelter / NFI, education and protection

