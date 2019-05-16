South Sudan: Bentiu & Rubkona Collective Centres - March 2019 Headcount Data Collection

Between 26 and 29 March 2019, DRC Roving CCCM team conducted a planned, quarterly headcount in Bentiu and Rubkona collective centres.

The following key points were found:

• There are 6 collectives centres in Bentiu and Rubkona towns, compared to 12 in 2018

• The overall headcount was 1,313 individuals

• There is a decrease of 57 individuals since December 2018 headcount

• Most of the IDPs state they are originally from Rubkona county

• The key reasons for remaining in the collective centres were access to food, feeling of safety, and no other options

• The greatest needs of the IDPs were stated as shelter / NFI, education and protection