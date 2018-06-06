South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Profile | April 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Context
Bentiu protection of civilian (PoC) site was established in December 2013 with 113,310 people seeking protection in the site. Humanitarian partners and UNMISS are working together with the community to improve the living condition in the PoC area.
Current priority needs
- Coordinating with Health and WASH to address Hepatitis E outbreak.
- Coordinating with all stakeholders to address service obstruction in the PoC.
- Road repairs in anticipation of the rainy season.