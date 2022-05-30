South Sudan: Bentiu IDP sites A&B relocation due diligence checklist

Introduction

Return and relocation are not the only options for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to find a durable solution. Local integration is an equal option for durable solutions in the Inter Agency Standing committee (IASC) Framework on Durable Solutions. The physical movement of populations from one location to another in the form of a return or relocation also does not constitute a solution in and of itself.1 All relocations will adhere to the principles of being voluntary, safe, dignified, and informed, except if security and protection concerns are at-stake, in which the authorities, site management actors, CCCM and Protection actors will agree on a way forward.

The local authorities in Bentiu recently requested the humanitarian community relocate the flood affected IDPs currently resident in Bentiu town IDP site A&B to site C. While the state is the primary actor in providing protection and assistance to the displaced persons in any particular state, the humanitarian community, and in particular, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster’s role is not only to support the state in implementing such relocation plans but to ensure that their actions are driven by protection and humanitarian principles, including embedding principles of do no harm and conflict sensitivity is central to relocation process.. The CCCM Cluster therefore provides this due diligence checklist to ensure that the affected population is not pressured into accepting any relocation plan that might not address their individual needs and protection concerns and also to ensure that due consultation process is undertaken to ensure IDPs acceptance of such proposed solutions.