South Sudan - Bentiu IDP Camp Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (January - March 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Bentiu IDP camp. In the first quarter of 2021 (January – March), 5,505 interviews were conducted representing 19,230 individual movements in and out of the site. There has been a 12.0 per cent decrease in surveyed day movements compared to the previous quarter. Most day movements were by women and girls (80.0%), usually travelling for livelihood reasons. The most common reason for longer temporary movement was to visit friends or family (22.0%), followed by attempting to return home (17.7%). Flow monitoring enumerators also surveyed 169 newly arriving individuals, compared to 64 in October – December 2020, 44.5 per cent of whom intend to stay more than six months. About two in five individuals came to join family (42.0%), followed by access to healthcare (16.6%) and family visits (14.0%). The number of surveyed permanent exits increased to 206, from 176 in October – December 2020, 70.0 per cent of whom were women and girls. The most common reason for exit was improved circumstances at destination (32.0%), followed by looking for education opportunities (19.0%)