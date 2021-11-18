South Sudan - Bentiu IDP Camp Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (April - June 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Bentiu IDP camp. In the second quarter of 2021 (April - June), 6,123 interviews were conducted accounting for 22,481 individual movements in and out of the site. There has been a 14 per cent increase in surveyed day movements compared to the previous quarter. Most day movements were by women and girls (79%), usually travelling for livelihood reasons. The most common reason for longer temporary movement was to visit friends or family (19%), followed by attempts to return home (16%). Flow monitoring enumerators also surveyed 207 newly arriving individuals, compared to 169 in January - March 2021, 89 per cent of whom intended to remain for more than six months (not total number of new arrivals). About half of the newly arriving individuals came to join family (53%), followed by those who moved because their homes were destroyed by natural disaster (23%) and to access services (10%). The number of surveyed permanent exits increased to 737, from 169 in January - March 2021, 68 per cent of whom were women and girls. The most common reason for exit was improved circumstances at destination (72%), followed by looking for livelihood / work opportunities (7%).