South Sudan – Attacks against aid workers (UN OCHA, INSO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 April 2021)

Humanitarian organizations faced two security incidents in recent days. On 28 April, staff from a United Nations agency and a national non-governmental organization (NNGO) were physically assaulted by youth in separate incidents in Torit town, Eastern Equatoria. On 24 April, in Jamjang in Ruweng Administrative Area, youth entered an international NGO compound and physically attacked staff, resulting in multiple injuries. Some humanitarian organizations in Torit have relocated staff to safer areas and many humanitarian activities have been suspended, including critical assistance in the areas of health and nutrition. UN peacekeepers were deployed to Ruweng to protect humanitarian workers and prevent further violence. South Sudan is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian workers. In 2020, nine were killed while on duty (a three-fold increase compared to 2019), and four have already lost their life in 2021. All of them are South Sudanese nationals. The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, has condemned the recent violent attacks, as vulnerable people’s humanitarian needs will deepen if aid workers are not able to safely resume their activities.