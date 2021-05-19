South Sudan
South Sudan – Attacks against aid workers and suspension of activities (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NGO Forum) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2021)
- South Sudanese aid workers and NGO compounds were attacked by youth groups in Renk, Jamjang and Torit (Upper Nile) on May 10; NGO and UN compounds and warehouses were looted in Gumuruk, Pibor (Jonglei) on May 11; and a humanitarian staff was killed in a convoy attack in Budi (Eastern Equatoria) on May 12.
- Following the attacks, NGOs and UN Agencies in the affected areas in Upper Nile have limited movements and agreed on a collective suspension of non-lifesaving activities. Humanitarian personnel in Pibor were also forced to evacuate.
- The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Alain Noudehou, and the NGO Forum have issued statements condemning the attacks and calling upon the Government to provide protection to aid workers and their assets for the safe delivery of life-saving assistance.
- South Sudan is currently facing its worst food crisis on record, with 60% of the population in acute food insecurity, and famine-like/starvation conditions affecting over 100,000 people. Meanwhile, attacks against aid workers have increased, with nine killed while on duty in 2020 and already four in 2021.