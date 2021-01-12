South Sudan
South Sudan – Armed clash and displacement (DG ECHO, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- Armed clashes on 6 January in Dangaji, Yawaji, Tukchecha and Dangde villages (Maban County, Upper Nile State) between local armed youth groups and in-opposition forces resulted in 3 casualties and triggered displacement of families.
- Several thousand people from the host community have sought shelter temporarily in the Maban refugee camps (Doro, Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil). Fierce fighting in Maban is still continuing.
- Following a rapid inter-agency assessment across the refugee camps, the estimated number of displaced people as of 8 January is 15,398. A bolstered humanitarian response is required to support refugee operations in light of increased needs, in particular in terms of water and sanitation, food and emergency shelter/NFI. As there are newborn babies within the displaced communities, vaccinations and support to lactating mothers are needed.
- Humanitarian organizations in Maban have ceased all activities in the area and have restricted movements until further notice. Civilian displacement and impacts on humanitarian operations are expected to continue in the coming days as conflicts between Mabanese youth and in-opposition forces, as well as intra-Mabanese tensions, continue.