South Sudan - Anticipatory Actions for EVD Outbreak, DREF Application (MDRSS011)

Description of the Event

Approximate date of impact

Suspected cases were detected in South Sudan on 30th September and declared negative after testing at the Juba Teaching Hospital. However, given the porous borders between Uganda and South Sudan, and the regular economic and cultural exchanges, it is uncertain how long it will be before a case is declared, or if a case will be declared. This is the main reason it is necessary to ensure readiness and preparedness in a speedy manner.

What is expected to happen?

As of 10 October, 54 EVD cases have been confirmed in Uganda, including 9 health care workers according to the Ministry of Health. A total of 39 deaths (19 confirmed and 20 probable) have been declared, with a case fatality rate of 35%). Some 16 suspected cases are also currently admitted at hospital, with a cumulative 1,110 contacts of which 668 are being followed-up.

During the last National task force meeting, it was highlighted that a case had moved from Mubende to Kampala and died in Kiruddu hospital in Kampala, prepared by family members and repatriated back to Mubende for burial.

Above shows there is spread of the virus across Uganda, reaching the Capital city, which has major transportation route into Juba, with daily traffic for economic and cultural reasons. This means there is need to ensure readiness of Red Cross Teams and provide communities with much needed information on how to prevent the spread of EVD.

Why your National Society is acting now and what criteria is used to launch this operation.

The rapid spread of EVD in Uganda with a case fatality rate of 35%, coupled with the fact that there is no vaccine yet for this lesser known strain of the Ebola Virus, are the main reasons for South Sudan RC to revamp its preparedness work. In addition, since the 2018-2019 trainings, volunteers trained in SDB, RCCE and other key EVD preparedness and response pillars have not received refreshers which are now much needed. This will help to restructure the various teams for community surveillance and case detection.

Scope and Scale

The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) is a severe and often fatal illness in humans caused by Ebola Virus. It is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission. As per the previous outbreaks, up to 67 % of the infected cases die. Ebola can have a serious socioeconomic impact as demonstrated in the 2014/2016 outbreak in West Africa. It is estimated that the three most affected countries (Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone) experienced economic losses of more than 4.3 billion USD.

The proximity of Uganda to South Sudan and its porous borders, the largely informal trade between the two countries, regular cross-border markets, movements that are unregulated, and the fact that communities on both sides of the border share language, culture, and beliefs are all factors for the increased likelihood of EVD cross-border spread to South Sudan.

It is significant to note that the current EVD public health threat comes against the backdrop of the fragile health situation across South Sudan, affected by the ongoing flood, conflict, and hunger crisis. Access to basic health services is being limited due to insecurity and bad road network. Most health infrastructures are dilapidated or destroyed, and essential medical and surgical equipment is outdated or lacking coupled with limited human resource capacity, especially health cadres in high at-risk entry points between Uganda and South Sudan border. Besides, there is limited health literacy and low knowledge of EVD among communities along the Uganda-South Sudan border, which poses a high risk of an outbreak if urgent preparedness and preventive measures are not adopted. This needs to be countered by intensive prevention training around EVD, social mobilization, with promotion and public awareness campaigns through selected evidence-based social behavioral change communication (SBCC) and Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) strategies and actions.

The South Sudan Red Cross is an active member of the National Task Force (NTF), and two Technical Working Groups; Social Mobilization and Risk Communication and Safe and Dignified Burial Technical working groups. The Ministry of Health has mapped out high-risk entry points, namely; Nimule, Juba, Kajokeji, Yei, Kaya, Morobo, Maridi & Yambio which will be prioritized for EVD preparedness.