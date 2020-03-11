South Sudan Analysis Ecosystem: Strengthening the information landscape in South Sudan - Thematic report - March 2020

Humanitarian data analysis aims to provide decision-makers with a rapid understanding of needs, as well as context analysis. In South Sudan there is a large amount of data and information. While this can be positive in some ways, it can also be overwhelming for decision-makers and programmers, as well as for the communities assessed. Further, the information available does not always answer the questions necessary to enhance the effectiveness of humanitarian response, development, and peacebuilding programmes.

ACAPS mapped the information landscape in South Sudan with the objective of identifying information gaps and needs, as well as good practices in data collection and analysis. The overall aim is to support the assessment and analysis community in South Sudan by seeing clearly what is already available in terms of data and information and what areas of the analysis ecosystem could be strengthened.