South Sudan: Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Situation for October 2020 – July 2021

How Severe, How Many and When – In the current analysis period of Octoberto November 2020, an estimated 6.35 million people (52.6% of the population) faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, of which 2.102 million people faced Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity. An estimated 24,000 people were classified in Catastrophe1 (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity, in Pibor County (11,000) in Pibor Administration Area, and in Tonj North County (13,000) in Warrap State. The most food insecure states are Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Lakes, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal where more than 50% of their respective populations are facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity.

In the first projection period of December 2020 to March 2021, an estimated 5.82 million people (48.3% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 11,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Pibor County in Pibor Administrative Area. During this period, an estimated 1.79 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

In the second projection period of April to July 2021, an estimated 7.24 million people (60% of the population) are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 31,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Akobo County (11,000) in Jonglei State, Aweil South County (7,000) in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, and Tonj North County (13,000) in Warrap State. During this period, an estimated 2.47 million are likely to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.

Immediate scale-up of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance is needed to save lives and avert total collapse of livelihoods in the affected counties, particularly those with populations in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Furthermore, urgent action is required for populations in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) to protect livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps.