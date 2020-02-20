South Sudan: Acute Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition Situation for January 2020 – July 2020

Overview

How Severe, How Many and When – In the analysis period of January 2020, 5.29 million people (45.2% of the population) are estimated to have faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, of which 1.11 million people faced Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity. About 40,000 people were classified in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) in the counties of Akobo, Duk and Ayod in Jonglei State. Compared with the same time last year, the January 2020 levels of food insecurity reflect a 9% reduction4 in the proportion of population facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity.

In the projection period of February to April 2020, 6.01 million people (51.4% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 20,000 people in the counties of Akobo and Duk estimated to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

In the projection period of May to July 2020, a total of 6.48 million people (55.4% of the population) will face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, which is 5% lower than was projected for the 2019 lean season. Immediate scale-up of humanitarian food assistance is needed to save lives and avert total collapse of livelihoods in the affected counties particularly those with populations in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4).