South Sudan - Accountability to Affected Populations: Community Perceptions of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 Vaccine (May 2021)

Introduction

The beginning of 2021 saw a marked rise in COVID-19 cases in South Sudan, followed by a partial lockdown. At the end of March 2021, South Sudan received 132,000 AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX Facility, which was expected to fully vaccinate 66,000 people. About a month into the roll-out of the vaccine in Juba, only 3,500 people had reportedly been vaccinated, prompting concerns of vaccine hesitancy amongst the South Sudanese population. Moreover, by May 2021, South Sudan’s National Task Force on COVID-19 had opted to return 72,000 doses to avoid the risk of them expiring before use.

In response, REACH undertook this assessment to understand the current community perceptions of COVID-19 and gauge awareness of the vaccine across South Sudan, as well as the perceptions and willingness to be vaccinated amongst the South Sudanese population. The assessment aims to fill information gaps relating to communitylevel beliefs and perceptions around COVID-19 and its vaccine to enable the development of effective communication and awarenessraising campaigns in South Sudan.

Methodology

A total of 32 focus group discussions (FGDs) with purposefully sampled participants from camp and non-camp settings were conducted across 9 of the 10 states in South Sudan between May and June 2021. The FGDs were held in Kapoeta and Torit counties (Western Equatoria State); Juba town, and Juba internally displaced persons’ (IDP) site [former Protection of Civilians (PoC) site] in Juba county (Central Equatoria State); Maridi county (Eastern Equatoria State); Wau IDP site (Masna) and Wau IDP site (former PoC site) in Wau county (Western Bahr el Ghazal State); Aweil town in Aweil Centre county (Northern Bahr el Ghazal State); Mingkaman in Awerial county and Rumbek town in Rumbek Centre county (Lakes State); Bentiu IDP site (former PoC site) in Rubkona county and Nyal in Payinijar county (Unity State); Pariang county (Ruweng Administrative Area); Bor town and Bor IDP site (former PoC site) in Bor county, and Akobo county (Jonglei State); and Malakal PoC site in Malakal county (Upper Nile State).

Half of the FGDs were conducted with female participants only, and half with only male participants. Participants were aged 18 years or above and each discussion was composed of participants who shared at least one language to enable open and candid discussions. In addition, to provide more insight, two key informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted in the IDP site in Juba, one with a religious leader and another with a community leader. Unless stated otherwise, the analysis in this brief discusses findings from the FGDs. All findings presented are indicative of broad community perceptions. For more information, refer to the Research Methodology Note.

Key takeaways

COVID-19

High levels of awareness and concern relating to COVID-19 were reported in FGDs held across South Sudan. However, a lack of belief and concern regarding COVID-19 was raised in a number of FGDs held in non-camp settings, indicating some prevalence of misinformation regarding the subject amongst these communities.

While communities in IDP camps were more commonly reported to be concerned about COVID-19 in comparison to their noncamp counterparts, participants in camps mentioned limitations in their ability to practice social distancing due to overcrowding where they lived. Concerns were also raised regarding a lack of resources or facilities for testing for COVID-19 in some areas.

A number of challenges are reported to be faced by communities, including unemployment, lack of access to education facilities, shortages in medicine and other essential commodities, as well as a deterioration in social relationships, as a result of COVID-19 and subsequent preventive measures put in place.

COVID-19 vaccine