South Sudan: Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) - Humanitarian Situation Overview - People impacted by violence in Agok and Anet (March 2022)

In February and March 2022, inter-communal tensions increased in the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA), allegedly driven by territorial disputes, inter-tribal tensions, and revenge-seeking. An estimated population of over 100,000 people left the area in various directions; some fled to Abyei town; others fled to areas across Twic County in Warrap State, into Aweil East, and as far as Wau. During the rounds of violence several civilians were killed and others wounded. Reports indicated that Agok town was largely deserted by the end of March. Public and private infrastructure was destroyed between Agok and Abyei Town, mainly the markets. People who displaced to Abyei town are sheltering with host communities or in some collective sites, such as in school buildings. Others are by the roadside, under trees, or in the open.

On 28 March, the estimated number of people reported who displaced into Twic and Gogrial West counties in Warrap State was at least 41,200 people across 21 displacement sites. More families were arriving, citing fear and that they were threatened to move. Some 6,000 people, primarily women and children, were identified in Aweil East and Aweil Centre counties, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. A recent inter-agency rapid needs assessment highlighted the dire humanitarian situation of the people displaced.

Increased malnutrition cases were reported among children under age five, and prevalence of diarrhoea, malaria, respiratory infection, and skin diseases. Since the outbreak of violence in early February, around 60 people have been reported killed between Agok and Amiet common market.