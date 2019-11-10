10 Nov 2019

South Sudan 2019 Mid-Year Survey Responses and Feedback

Report
from Logistics Cluster
Published on 10 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (246.82 KB)

Background

The Logistics Cluster Mid-Year User Satisfaction Survey was sent out to over 700 partners via the mailing list in September 2019. Overall, survey respondentsmainlyworkfor INGOs (48%), UN Agencies (32%) and National NGOs (20%), mainly intherole of Logistics Officers, Coordinators, and Assistants, with other respondents in program, finance, administration, or civil-military duties. Organisations represented work in a variety of sectors, and many survey respondents are based in Juba (65%), with others in Bentiu, Bor, Malakal, and Yei. A large percentage (35%) are based in more deep field locations across South Sudan, including the Equatoria region, Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, and Upper Nile States.

