Executive summary

On 9 July 2021, the Republic of South Sudan marked its tenth birthday.

This significant milestone is also marred by the bloody legacy of its first decade, including a five-year civil war.

~“After these 22 years of civil war came, then there came independence in 2011. The whole population was joyous. We were happy because a new country was born... but all this hope and dreams became all of a sudden no more.” MSF staff member, Yambio, August 2019

The medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has worked in the area that today constitutes South Sudan since 1983. South Sudan at 10: an MSF record of the consequences of violence, offers a consolidated account of MSF’s experience in South Sudan since 9 July 2011.

In so doing, it seeks to serve as a record and reminder of the human toll of violence, since independence, as seen by MSF – through its staff and patients.

Since independence, 24 of MSF’s South Sudanese staff have been killed by violence, five while on duty. All of MSF’s patients, staff and their communities have been impacted directly and indirectly by conflict and violence.

Background

At independence, South Sudan was grappling with at least 30 humanitarian emergencies. Parts of the country were engulfed in increasingly fierce intercommunal clashes, and there was renewed conflict in border areas with Sudan. Despite the challenges, the first years in the post-independence period were a time of anticipation and optimism and, for most of the country, it was a period of relative peace. South Sudan’s rapid implosion into civil war, however, quickly exposed the fragility of the nascent state.

Civil war

The five-year conflict is estimated to have led to nearly 400,000 deaths, many the result of ethnically motivated targeting of civilians, including children and the elderly.

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) has been used as a weapon of conflict, with systematic ethnically and politically motivated attacks. Some of the most extreme violence was conducted in places of refuge and sanctuary, including the state hospitals of Bor, Malakal and Bentiu, where patients and people seeking shelter were killed in a series of brutal attacks. Millions of people have been displaced, often multiple times, inside and outside South Sudan. This includes hundreds of thousands of people who sought shelter in Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites, inside the bases of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Medical consequences

Across the country, people have been subject to mutually reinforcing cycles of destruction, displacement, disease, and death. Violence disrupts access to healthcare, including routine vaccination, while increasing the risk of disease transmission and food insecurity. There have been repeated failures to ensure dignified living conditions for people in refugee camps and PoC/Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites. Instead, people fleeing conflict and violence have, over and again, been forced to live in deplorable conditions – with basic requirements for living space, water and sanitation far below the minimum emergency thresholds for survival.

Preventable diseases and hunger

At its worst, MSF has recorded three to five children a day dying from preventable diseases in different refugee camps and PoC sites. Meanwhile, people forced to live in the open, in the bush and swamps, have repeatedly been exposed to disease and extreme hunger.

Malaria is a leading cause of death in South Sudan and its prevention and treatment makes up the majority of MSF’s medical activities countrywide. MSF has seen dramatic increases in rates of malaria in patients who have been exposed to the elements. In some areas, conflict brought a resurgence of kala azar, the world’s second largest parasitic disease. In addition, there have been numerous outbreaks of diseases such as measles and cholera, amongst others.