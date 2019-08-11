11 Aug 2019

South African delegation donate food items to South Sudan

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 11 Aug 2019 View Original

August 11, 2019 (JUBA) – A delegation from South Africa visited South Sudan on Thursday and donated food items for the vulnerable households affected by the civil war in the Africa’s youngest nation.

According to the Presidential Press Unit, the team, led by South Africa’s deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego Dlamini met South Sudan’s Minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng at State House.

Among food items donated to South Sudan were 130,000 units each of Sorghum, beans, cooking oil, and salt for 130,000 households.

Last week, an aid agency said severe drought and ongoing violence in East Africa has put 8.7 million people in South Sudan and Somalia at risk of facing severe food insecurity.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his ex-deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the country’s arch-rivals signed a peace deal to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 3 million.

(ST)

