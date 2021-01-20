SNFI Cluster Coordination Performance (CCPM) Survey - Summary, December 2020

Introduction

The shelter & NFI Cluster (SNFI) in South Sudan was established in 2011 and acts as a coordination mechanism of the partners in providing basic SNFI life-saving assistance to the displaced population affected by conflict and natural disasters. Since the onset of the conflict in 2013, the cluster has scaled-up the response providing much needed evidence-based interventions for the most vulnerable population across the country providing Shelter and NFI assistance to affected populations.

The below findings are the outcomes of the CCPM survey conducted from 1st – 15th November 2020 meant to identify key areas which may require improvement in coordination, ensuring that the cluster has an effective and efficient coordination mechanism to support the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected population. There are six core functions and accountability to affected populations that the cluster needs to fulfill:

Supporting service delivery Informing strategic decision making of HC/HCT for humanitarian response Planning and strategy development Advocacy Monitoring and Evaluation Contingency planning/preparedness Accountability to the affected population, and Capacity building for local partners

During this survey, the cluster also wanted to assess one more key function i.e. capacity building for local partners as the cluster is putting huge effort on building the capacity of the local partners to able to response to the needs of SNFI in South Sudan in accordance with the international standards.