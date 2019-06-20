SNFI Assessment-Verification Report Wuluturu, 7 June 2019

Besides population counts, the survey conducted yielded these results:

Households surveyed reporting vulnerability: 38% fall under the female/child headed vulnerability criteria 20% fall under the widow headed criteria 30% fall under HH w/ Malnourished <5 or pregnant and/or lactating mother 34% fall under Single Parent/Caregiver household 23% fall under Old Person HH 33% are families with person of special needs or chronic illnesses 21% are families with separated/unaccompanied children Most household meet at least 2 vulnerability criteria.

Only 7% (7/100) of the surveyed community reportedly received any kind NFI intervention/assistance in the last 2 years. 98% to 99% of the household surveyed indicated a need for rehabilitation of their shelters ranging from minor rehabilitation to in need of total re-construction. 95% of the surveyed household reported “No Source” of income, leading to 87% of the household not being able to support the basic NFI requirements. NFI’s reportedly procured by just 12% of the respondents includes cups, plates, soap in very small quantities. Top priorities for NFI are kitchen sets, plastic sheets and blankets. 17 households surveyed have prioritized Kanga’s