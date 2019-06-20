20 Jun 2019

SNFI Assessment-Verification Report Wuluturu, 7 June 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Besides population counts, the survey conducted yielded these results:

Households surveyed reporting vulnerability: 38% fall under the female/child headed vulnerability criteria 20% fall under the widow headed criteria 30% fall under HH w/ Malnourished <5 or pregnant and/or lactating mother 34% fall under Single Parent/Caregiver household 23% fall under Old Person HH 33% are families with person of special needs or chronic illnesses 21% are families with separated/unaccompanied children Most household meet at least 2 vulnerability criteria.

Only 7% (7/100) of the surveyed community reportedly received any kind NFI intervention/assistance in the last 2 years. 98% to 99% of the household surveyed indicated a need for rehabilitation of their shelters ranging from minor rehabilitation to in need of total re-construction. 95% of the surveyed household reported “No Source” of income, leading to 87% of the household not being able to support the basic NFI requirements. NFI’s reportedly procured by just 12% of the respondents includes cups, plates, soap in very small quantities. Top priorities for NFI are kitchen sets, plastic sheets and blankets. 17 households surveyed have prioritized Kanga’s

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

