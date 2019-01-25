SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update, September 2018 [EN/AR]

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Below-average rains threaten food security in 2019 Families in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Western Jebels are being forced to replant their farms as consequence of the poor rainfall during the growing season. Although Central and Western Jebel registered above-average rains in late July, the rainfall decreased considerably in August. Southern Kurmuk County was the only region where the precipitations remained above-average in August.

Over the second dekad of August, Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) showed poorly vegetated zones across the three areas monitored, with notable below-average pockets.

According the last FSMU quarterly report, the coming months will be crucial and show if crops planted (and replanted) were able to withstand below-average rains.

The jibraka (farm adjacent to the house) harvest started in August, and according to the latest FSMU market brief, it increased the number of vegetable traders and availability of food in the markets. This could help to ease food insecurity at the height of the lean season. This is even more important considering that over the last months, sorghum markets remained scarce - as families await the start of the far farm harvest in November – and prices remained high, with a striking surge in Western Jebel markets. Additionally, with the limited access to markets due to seasonal rains and the food stocks from the 2017 harvest exhausted, households were forced to pay higher prices to feed their families.

The food security conditions faced by families living in the northern and southern households of Southern Kurmuk County, Blue Nile, are different. In the north, sorghum prices skyrocketed in Wadaka to unseasonably high – even record – levels. Despite the high prices, traders were reportedly reluctant to bring goods to Wadaka markets as they saw little chance at profit due to high transportation costs, and taxes. This may limit availability of goods in the coming months. This echoes Coordination Unit monitors’ observation that in Wadaka and Yabus payam most people depend on buying food from the market and that there is insufficient food commodities and variance available for purchasing. Reliance on gold mining has been observed, especially in the areas of greater Yabus, Abengaro and Balila.

A low harvest rate has been observed in Komo-Ganza and local communities started consuming their main crop of peanuts before fully grown. It was reported that food security situation and nutrition is still poor but could improve during October when families will collect their own farm production. The situation is still worse if compared with neighbouring payams.

Market functionality is impaired by access constraints, resulting in high prices and reduced buying power across the whole county.