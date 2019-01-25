SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update, October 2018 [EN/AR]

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Access to food temporarily improves during jibraka harvest

With harvesting of near farms taking place now, the food access is improving in most of the Central Region of SPLM-N controlled areas of South Kordofan. Wild fruits, especially baobab, are also being harvested and supplied to the markets, temporarily increasing the incomes of vulnerable communities.

Based on preliminary findings of an assessment conducted by the Secretariat of Agriculture (SoA) in coordination with humanitarian partners, a better harvest is expected this year. According to this pre-harvest assessment, over 902,000 feddans (more than 379,000 hectares or nearly 3,800 km2 ) are under production in the Central Region. This is a sizable percentage of the total arable land in the central region.

However, prices of some basic commodities in the Central Region remain high and could further increase in the first six months of 2019, threatening the food security of vulnerable families. According to the FEWSNET October update, the sharp devaluation of Sudanese currency led by the government to combat the shortage of foreign currency is also impacting food prices negatively. Basic goods and services are now between 15 and 30 per cent more expensive than in September.

Local staple food prices are expected to remain well above the fiveyear average and increase more significantly in early and mid-2019.

Non-cereal food item prices will likely increase at least until January 2019. As a result, food access will remain lower than normal, requiring a scaled-up humanitarian assistance.

Families in Kaw Nyaro and Rashaad-Alabassya have to gather wild food to eat

In the isolated regions of Kaw Nyaro and Rashaad-Alabassya the lack of food remains dire.

From a survey by local partners conducted recently 98% of households reported gathering wild food, hunting, and harvesting immature crops to eat, with 96% of households reporting eating 0 or 1 meal the previous day, and 92% reporting there being no food of any kind to eat in their household for a whole day in the last 7 days. As reported in the October 2017 Humanitarian Update, the small agriculture activities which are possible amidst the current security context do not provide enough food for the population.

Prices decreasing in Delami and Western Jebels

In Delami, sorghum prices per malwa (nearly 3 kg) are reported to have decreased from 40 to 30 SDG as a result of the harvest. In the Western Jebels, the sorghum yield is expected to be good and prices already reduced from 55 SDG in September to 35 SDG in October. However, pests (such as the locally known “bingbing”) affected big areas in Dilling and Lagawa counties. According to CU monitors, parts of Dilling also continued to get little rain, specifically Sillara, Karko and Al-frshaya payams.