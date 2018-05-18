SKBN Coordination Unit Humanitarian Update, April 2018

• People still streaming across border to refugee camps in South Sudan. 70% are children.

• Little relief for displaced by conflict in Wadaka, Blue Nile.

• UN Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan visited Yida and met with partners.

FOOD SECURITY AND AGRICULTURE

Despite a better harvest, food security remains at risk in South Kordofan for the rest of this season. Pest infestations, and low soil fertility were further compounded by floods in 2017, reducing productivity in some counties. In Thobo and Western Kadugli, food insecurity levels are on the rise and the CU is monitoring the situation.

As a matter of fact, food insecurity continues to push people across the border to the refugee camps in Northern Unity state in South Sudan. Cumulatively, new arrivals are more than double than the same period last year, with over 3,000 people arriving from Thobo (Buram) county, almost 2,000 people from Um Dorein county and almost 900 people from Heiban. CU monitors reported pockets of food insecurity in those locations and that people are gathering at local authority offices daily looking for assistance. Local authorities are spearheading a rapid assessment to these areas to identify the most vulnerable groups to prioritise humanitarian assistance. From interviews with the new arrivals access to education, alongside food security, is the other main reason prompting families to move, or to send their children to benefit from education opportunities in the Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps in Northern Unity. More than 70% of these new arrivals, in fact, are children.

CU monitors report that shortage of fuel in Sudan has further affected food security in the Western Jebels and in the northern counties of Southern Kordofan where, as a result, crossline trading has reduced. The price per liter of diesel reached 75 SDG while that of petrol is 125 SDG, when available. Sorghum prices have risen by 20 % in Delami County in the last month, which is approximately 25% higher (adjusted for inflation) than the seasonal average. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that fuel shortages across Sudan worsened at the end of March, affecting response logistics to South Sudan refugees, and anticipates on additional shortages in the coming months.' Those trends were confirmed by FEWSNET that reported: "fuel shortages across most parts of Sudan has worsened towards end of March beginning of April 2018, coinciding with the continued high inflation and local currency depreciation following the macro-economic changes in Sudan during January and February 2018".

In Blue Nile food security is more volatile than in South Kordofan since the conflict has reduced the availability of farming land. In the Koma Ganza areas, south of Yabus, due to a poor harvest season, food stocks are reported to be already consumed and, according to CU monitors, people started eating the roots of trees. An estimated 8,000 people live in the area, according to population figures of 2016. In Wadaka, where the CU reported last month that people were eating roots to survive, an emergency food distribution to 9000 IDPs in around six villages3, has brought short term relief but more assistance is needed. Those communities had been displaced by fighting in February 2018 and were unable to plant.

Staple grains' prices and availability remain unstable between the four functioning weekly markets in Blue Nile with prices of food items lower in markets closers to the border with Ethiopia where trading is common. Frontline markets are not functioning in Blue Nile.