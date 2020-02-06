06 Feb 2020

Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #60 Week 3-5: 16-31 January 2020

Report
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

a. Five alerts were reported in this period, four from Source Yubu Tambura and one from Yei. Three of the alerts were discarded following investigations since they did not meet case definition. Two had samples collected (one from Yei and another from Tambura), both tested negative for EVD through GeneXpert and PCR.

b. Strike by Health Workers in PHCC and PHCU over unpaid salary and allowances paralyses health service delivery in Pageri County.

c. Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Yei County takes possession of EVD preparedness assets and declines to approve NGO field mission, impacting EVD preparedness activities.

d. EVD preparedness planning for 2020 ongoing with National and State level consultations.

