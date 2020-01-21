Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #59 Week 1-3: 01-15 January 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

a. Number of Alerts reported during the week: 4 Four alerts were reported from Maridi, Juba, Ezo and Wau since the last situation report (16-31 Dec); two of the alerts were discarded following investigation as they did not meet case definition. Two had samples collected and one tested negative for EVD through GeneXpert and PCR while the second is still being tested.

b. False media report on confirmed Ebola case in Wau, South Sudan, refuted by Ministry of Health.

c. EVD preparedness planning process for 2020 continues following recommendations from the Strategic Planning workshop held in early December 2019.