Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #57 (01 - 15 December 2019)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

a. Number of Alerts reported during the week: 4

b. Four alerts were reported, from Juba (1), Maridi (1), Yambio (1), and Yei (1) since the last situation report; of these one met case definition, samples tested negative for EVD and other haemorrhagic virus diseases (the cases tested positive for malaria and one was diagnosed with severe anaemia).

c. The Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) and partners participated in a functional simulation exercise from 4-5 December 2019 along with 16 other countries, led by WHO-Africa Region.

d. Under the leadership of Ministry of Health (MOH), IOM conducted Participatory Mobility Mapping (PMM) workshops in Juba and Yei, on 3 and 5 December 2019, with representation of 43 stakeholders.

e. A Strategic Planning workshop for EVD preparedness in 2020 was conducted in Juba from 11-12 December 2019, with participation of key stakeholders from National and State levels.

f. IOM is to discontinue screening at three points of entry in Yei River State by January 2020, due to continuous security concerns in the area.