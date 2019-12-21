21 Dec 2019

Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #57 (01 - 15 December 2019)

Report
from Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 15 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

a. Number of Alerts reported during the week: 4

b. Four alerts were reported, from Juba (1), Maridi (1), Yambio (1), and Yei (1) since the last situation report; of these one met case definition, samples tested negative for EVD and other haemorrhagic virus diseases (the cases tested positive for malaria and one was diagnosed with severe anaemia).

c. The Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) and partners participated in a functional simulation exercise from 4-5 December 2019 along with 16 other countries, led by WHO-Africa Region.

d. Under the leadership of Ministry of Health (MOH), IOM conducted Participatory Mobility Mapping (PMM) workshops in Juba and Yei, on 3 and 5 December 2019, with representation of 43 stakeholders.

e. A Strategic Planning workshop for EVD preparedness in 2020 was conducted in Juba from 11-12 December 2019, with participation of key stakeholders from National and State levels.

f. IOM is to discontinue screening at three points of entry in Yei River State by January 2020, due to continuous security concerns in the area.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.