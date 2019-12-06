Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #56 (30 November 2019)

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Number of Alerts reported during the period: 04

• Four alerts were reported during the period since the previous situation report, two from Yambio and two from Juba. Two met case definition - samples collected tested negative for EVD and other haemorrhagic virus diseases, although tests for malaria were positive and one case was diagnosed with severe anaemia. The other two alerts were discarded since they did not meet case definition.

• IOM re-opened two out of five Border Points of Entry screening sites in Yei River State (Bazi and Okaba in Morobo) that were closed in October 2019 following a security incident in Isebi.

• Handover from WHO to IOM of responsibilities for the oversight of screening sites at Juba International Airport, Nimule River, Nimule Checkpoint, Nimule Airstrip, and Wau Airstrip was completed.

• Preparations continued for the EVD 2020 strategic planning workshop, scheduled for 11 -12 December 2019.

2. SITUATION UPDATE FROM DRC

• As of 27 November 2019 there have been 3,304 confirmed EVD cases and 118 probable cases reported in DRC since the onset of the outbreak in August 2018, including 2,199 deaths (CFR:66.5 per cent).

• Although the rate of new confirmed cases has declined over recent weeks, new challenges may impact gains made in containing the outbreak. Insecurity, protests, ADF militia attacks, population movements and the killing of EVD Health Workers in Ituri and North Kivu provinces) continues to disrupt prevention and response efforts,

• Most new confirmed EVD cases are originating in Bingo and Mangina.