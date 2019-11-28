Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #55 (14 November 2019)
1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Number of Alerts reported during the week: 1
The 103rd alert was reported from Yambio on 4 November. Sample collected tested negative for EVD and other haemorrhagic virus diseases. The case however tested positive for malaria.
Insecurity in parts of Yei River State continues to hamper EVD preparedness actions. During the reporting week, the EVD State Task Force team was turned back at Limbe checkpoint in Lainya county as they moved to provide joint supervision at health facilities, due to fighting a few kilometers away.
IOM suspended all activities in 5 POE sites (Isebi, Bazi, Okaba, Lasu and Tokori) until further notice due to insecurity in Lujulu and Otogo counties in Yei River State. The number of people reached with hygiene promotion and risk communication messages reduced drastically due to insecurity over the reporting period.
Additionally, road conditions have worsened due to rains and access to Lasu, Khorijo and Bori remains difficult.
As such, social mobilization activities have been affected.
A two-day meeting was held in Juba bringing together WHO State Coordinators, WHO’s Incident Management team and the EVD Secretariat with the aim of improving EVD state coordination, including strengthening linkages and information flows between state and national level coordination structures.
2. SITUATION UPDATE FROM DRC
As of 13 November 2019 there have been 3277 EVD cases and 118 probable case in DRC including 2187 deaths (CFR:66.7%).
In the past 21 days (20 October to 9 November 2019) seven health zones and 18 health areas continue to report confirmed cases. A total of 12 new confirmed cases and eight new deaths were reported.
The highest numbers of confirmed cases in the past 21 days are from Mandima (37%; n=17 cases), Mabalako (37%; n=17 cases) and Beni (13%; n=6 cases). Each of these locations has reported new confirmed cases in the past 7 days.
3. SOUTH SUDAN RISK STATEMENT
Although the rate of new cases in DRC has decreased and stabilized to an average of 19 new cases per week, seven health zones in DRC have reported new confirmed cases in the past 21 days.
There is risk for introduction of EVD to South Sudan while there is active transmission in DRC, due to population movement and poor health systems.
Security challenges in DRC can hinder response activities and increase risk of ongoing transmission in the community and spread elsewhere.
Insecurity in South Sudan has hindered preparedness activities in some high risk locations along the South Sudan border with Ituri Province, DRC.