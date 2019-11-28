Situation Update on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness - South Sudan Update #55 (14 November 2019)

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Number of Alerts reported during the week: 1

The 103rd alert was reported from Yambio on 4 November. Sample collected tested negative for EVD and other haemorrhagic virus diseases. The case however tested positive for malaria.

Insecurity in parts of Yei River State continues to hamper EVD preparedness actions. During the reporting week, the EVD State Task Force team was turned back at Limbe checkpoint in Lainya county as they moved to provide joint supervision at health facilities, due to fighting a few kilometers away.

IOM suspended all activities in 5 POE sites (Isebi, Bazi, Okaba, Lasu and Tokori) until further notice due to insecurity in Lujulu and Otogo counties in Yei River State. The number of people reached with hygiene promotion and risk communication messages reduced drastically due to insecurity over the reporting period.

Additionally, road conditions have worsened due to rains and access to Lasu, Khorijo and Bori remains difficult.

As such, social mobilization activities have been affected.

A two-day meeting was held in Juba bringing together WHO State Coordinators, WHO’s Incident Management team and the EVD Secretariat with the aim of improving EVD state coordination, including strengthening linkages and information flows between state and national level coordination structures.