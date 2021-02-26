Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/172)

I. Introduction

II. Political and economic developments

With regard to the Abyei, Greater Pibor and Ruweng administrative areas, representatives of the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity and SPLM/A-IO agreed on 18 January to allocate 55 per cent of administrative posts to the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity, 27 per cent to SPLM/A-IO, 10 per cent to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and 8 per cent to the Other Political Parties coalition.

On 29 January, following a six-month impasse over the position of Governor of Upper Nile, Mr. Kiir appointed Budhok Ayang Kur and James Tor Monybuny as Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively, of the state. On 28 January, he replaced the Governor of Warrap, Bona Panek Biar, with General Aleu Ayieny Aleu, stating subsequently that he had done so to improve law and order. On 30 January, the new officials were sworn in.

The parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan made progress on the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. On 30 December, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, appointed deputy governors for six states. The incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity was allocated Jonglei, Western Bahr el-Ghazal and Western Equatoria while the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) was allocated Eastern Equatoria, Lakes and Unity. On 22 January, Mr. Kiir appointed deputy governors from the Other Political Parties coalition for Warrap, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal and Central Equatoria. Significantly, SPLM/A-IO and the Other Political Parties coalition adhered to the 35 per cent quota for women in their appointments. The reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the appointment of the Council of States, however, remained pending. The absence of county commissioners continued to affect the provision of social services, conflict mitigation and humanitarian action.

Implementation of the Revitalized Agreement

Following the review of the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act 2011 (Amendment) Bill of 2020 and the Southern Sudan National Audit Chamber Act of 2011, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee concluded a twoday stakeholder validation workshop in Juba on 1 December. The stakeholders proposed the inclusion of gender-based budgeting techniques and capacity-building for legislators, among other things. On 28 January, the Committee started to review the draft amendments to the Petroleum Revenue Act and the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act. On 28 January, the Committee reported to the First Vice-President the financial constraints that it faced and sought support from the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission reported that, while it had registered 87,000 soldiers, the planned graduation and deployment of those forces had been further postponed. The lack of a coherent security strategy and funding impeded progress on the implementation of the transitional security arrangements and left cantonment and training in dire straits. On 28 January, at a reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission seminar on the transitional security arrangements, the Chair of the National Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak, stated that Mr. Kiir had ordered the graduation of the necessary unified forces at the earliest possible opportunity.

From 7 to 13 December, the senior commanders of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the opposition participated in a training course on leadership, peacebuilding and reconstruction, held in Nairobi.

Peace process developments

From 1 to 5 December, SPLM/A-IO held its sixth national conference, in Juba, at which it reiterated its commitment to the Revitalized Agreement and called upon partners to work together to address the challenges faced in the peace process. The party recommended, inter alia, increasing the benchmark for the participation of women to 40 per cent, establishing an independently managed fund for the implementation of the Agreement, holding parties accountable for the past actions of defectors once they have joined them, and graduating the necessary unified forces.

From 3 to 5 December, the Community of Sant’Egidio convened talks in Rome between the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity on the cessation of hostilities and a declaration of principles that was pending from the talks held in October. Howe ver, the parties were unable to agree on several issues, deferring them to the next round.

On 5 December, Brigadier General Kennedy Ongie, the Commander of Section 9 of the Tafeng Division of SPLM/A-IO in Eastern Equatoria, defected to the National Salvation Front (NAS). On 10 January, the Chair of the Communication Committee and Spokesperson for the National Democratic Movement, David Lawrence Lual, resigned from the party, arguing that its leadership was flawed. On 22 January, the Khartoum-based faction South Sudan United Front-Progressive Peace announced its intention to return to the original group. On 1 February, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration of NAS resigned.

On 21 January, Major General Defalla, the Deputy Chair of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, during a meeting of its Technical Committee held in Juba, noted that, although the ceasefire continued to hold, the defections from the opposition forces to the Government were a source of rising tension, in particular in Central Equatoria.