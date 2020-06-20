Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/536)

I. Introduction

1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2514 (2020), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 15 March 2021 and requested me to report on the implementation of the Mission’s mandate every 90 days. It covers political and security developments between 16 February 2020 and 31 May 2020, the humanitarian and human rights situation and progress made in the implementation of the Mission’s mandate.

II. Political and economic developments

Key political updates

2. Further to the 7 November 2019 tripartite meeting, held in Entebbe, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, dissolved the Transitional Government of National Unity on 21 February and appointed Riek Machar as First Vice -President and Taban Deng Gai, James Wani Igga and Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior as Vice - Presidents. The new presidency of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity was sworn in on 22 February, marking the end of the pre-transitional period. On 23 February, the President selected Hussein Abdelbagi as the fourth Vice - President from a list submitted by the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), after the coalition failed to reach a consensus.

3. On 12 March, following prolonged discussions among the parties on the allocation of 35 ministerial portfolios pursuant to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the President appointed the Cabinet. The former Government retained 20 ministries; the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) received 9; SSOA received 3; the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) “Former Detainees” (SPLM-FD) received 2; and the Other Political Parties (OPP) coalition received 1. The Revitalized Transitional Government fell short of the 35 per cent quota for women envisioned in the Revitalized Agreement, with only nine women (25 per cent).