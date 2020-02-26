Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/145)

I. Introduction

II. Political and economic developments Key political updates

During the reporting period, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), Riek Machar, held several face-to-face meetings in Juba. The principals deliberated on outstanding pre-transitional tasks, including transitional security arrangements and the issue of states and their boundaries. Although the status of Mr. Machar remains unresolved, he travelled to Juba from 10 to 17 December and from 14 to 26 January, accompanied on both occasions by the Vice -President of the Sovereign Council of the Sudan, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

A key outstanding issue is the determination of the number of states and their boundaries. From 2 to 4 December, the Deputy President and Special Envoy of South Africa to South Sudan, David Mabuza – supported by the Special Envoys of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenya, the Sudan and Uganda – convened deliberations on the matter, but was unable to get the parties to reach a consensus.

The IGAD Council of Ministers and Heads of State met on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa on 8 and 9 February. On the matter of states and their boundaries, the summit recognized that the issue was an internal matter and agreed to the President’s request to consult with his constituents and report back to the IGAD Chair on 15 February. In a significant development, on 15 February, the President announced his decision to revert to a 10-state arrangement, albeit with the formation of three administrative areas: Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng. The opposition parties, while appreciating the compromise made, have not yet accepted the new arrangement and have asked the President to reconsider the establishment of the administrative areas, as they do not conform to the original 10-state arrangement that existed upon independence in July 2011.

Implementation of the peace agreement 5. The implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan remains behind schedule, while the ceasefire continues to hold, except in areas of Western and Central Equatoria and Upper Nile.

On 14 December, the President and Mr. Machar met with the National Pre-Transitional Committee and the security implementation mechanisms: the Joint Defence Board, the Joint Transitional Security Committee and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission. The meeting assessed the implementation of transitional security arrangements, the disbursement of funds and the situation in Maiwut, Upper Nile. Following the meeting, the Secretary of the National Pre-Transitional Committee and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro, stated that the National Pre-Transitional Committee had allocated $16,295,000 to the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement. With concerns mounting regarding the lack of accountability and transparency, the Secretary promised to submit a full account of expenditures and allocated resources, including in-kind contributions. However, to date, no progress has been noted.

The reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission met on 18 December and 23 January. The acting interim Chair, Lieutenant General Augustino Njoroge, regretted the slow progress in the implementation of transitional security arrangement tasks and the subsequent formation of the necessary unified forces.

On 3 January, the National Pre-Transitional Committee met with the security mechanisms to review the first 50 days of the extended pre-transitional period. While some progress was noted, several challenges were highlighted: the lack of screening and selection of forces before transfer to training centres; the presence of families at training centres; the lack of a complementary disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process; and the lack of coordination between the mechanisms.

The Joint Defence Board held its 10th and 11th meetings in Juba on 8 January and 7 February, respectively. The Joint Transitional Security Committee and the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission reported on cantonment and the training of forces, highlighting severe resource and logistical constraints, including the lack of food, water, medicine and transport. It was evident that the process was progressing slowly and that significant financial challenges remained.

Movement of forces to training sites started in late 2019 and accelerated in 2020.

As of 6 February, there were 15,601 government forces and 19,605 opposition forces in 17 centres around the country. However, flaws in the registration and vetting process make it unclear whether the core organized forces are participating. On 16 January, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism reported that the cantonment process remained slow, and 25 civilian centres remained occupied by armed forces (24 by the South Sudan People ’s Defence Forces and 1 by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO)).

On 13 and 15 January, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly passed the “freedom gratuity bill 2020” and the “South Sudan People’s Defence Forces pension fund bill”. The latter legislation, however, needs to be complemented by an agreement on the strategic models for security services, including details on human resources, equipment and training, as well as associated financial implications, to ensure an effective response to defence and security priorities and challenges.

Mandated to oversee the implementation of critical tasks of the transitional security arrangements, the IGAD guarantors’ security supervision mechanism, which had been envisioned in the communiqué of the tripartite summit convened in Entebbe,

Uganda, was formed, with representatives from Ethiopia, Somalia, the Sudan and Uganda. The mechanism adopted its terms of reference on 5 December and undertook visits throughout the reporting period to evaluate the status of implementation of the Revitalized Agreement. While the mechanism provided regular updates to the IGAD Special Envoy, its midpoint report on the status of the transitional security arrangements is yet to be released.

On 7 January, the National Constitution Amendment Committee made a formal request to all parties asking them to submit a list of nominees to be appointed as members of the reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly. On 11 February, the sixth constitutional amendment bill for the incorporation of the Revitalized Agreement into the Transitional Constitution was passed into law.