South Sudan
Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1180) [EN/AR]
Attachments
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2514 (2020), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to 15 March 2021 and requested the Secretary-General to report on the implementation of the Mission’s mandate every 90 days. It covers political and security developments between 1 September and 30 November 2020, the humanitarian and human rights situation and progress towards the implementation of the Mission’s mandate.
II. Political and economic developments
Following extensive deliberations, delayed in part owing to restrictions related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on 20 October, the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan agreed to the allocation of all 79 counties according to the responsibility-sharing ratio of the Agreement. On 21 October, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, called upon the parties to submit their nominees for the positions.
While 9 of 10 governors appointed in the last quarter have resumed their functions, all other state and county executive and legislative positions remain vacant. The impasse over the appointment of the Upper Nile governor persists. The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) maintained that Lieutenant General Johnson Olony was the only viable nominee and refused to consider an alternative.
On 27 October, representatives of the National Democratic Movement, the Federal Democratic Party and the South Sudan Liberation Movement, all members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, requested the intervention of Mr. Kiir with regard to the nomination of Alliance representatives in the greater Equatoria region. On 15 November, those parties and the South Sudan Patriotic Movement accused two Alliance leaders, Josephine Lagu and Joseph Bakosoro, of preventing their participation in meetings held on the nomination process in the Equatorias.