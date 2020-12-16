Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1180) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

II. Political and economic developments

Following extensive deliberations, delayed in part owing to restrictions related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on 20 October, the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan agreed to the allocation of all 79 counties according to the responsibility-sharing ratio of the Agreement. On 21 October, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, called upon the parties to submit their nominees for the positions.

While 9 of 10 governors appointed in the last quarter have resumed their functions, all other state and county executive and legislative positions remain vacant. The impasse over the appointment of the Upper Nile governor persists. The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) maintained that Lieutenant General Johnson Olony was the only viable nominee and refused to consider an alternative.