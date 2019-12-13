Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/936)

I. Introduction

II. Political and economic developments

The implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan remained behind schedule, although the ceasefire continued to hold, except in parts of the greater Equatoria region.

Leading up to the end of the extended pre-transitional period on 12 November, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the leader of the Sudan People ’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), Riek Machar, held three face-to-face meetings on outstanding pre-transitional tasks: transitional security arrangements, the issue of states and their boundaries and the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. On 18 October, in a communiqué, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union called for the parties’ adherence to the deadline of 12 November. This sentiment was echoed by the United Nations Security Council during its visit to South Sudan on 20 October, along with a call to address outstanding issues. Subsequently, the European Union and the Troika (Norway, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America) issued similar statements.

While the Government and other signatories intended to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity on 12 November, SPLM/A-IO and Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement, one of the parties of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, called for an extension of the pre-transitional period.