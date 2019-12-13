Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/936)
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2459 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 15 March 2020 and requested me to report on the implementation of the Mission’s mandate every 90 days. It covers political and security developments between 28 August and 30 November 2019, the humanitarian and human rights situation and progress made in the implementation of the Mission’s mandate.
II. Political and economic developments
The implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan remained behind schedule, although the ceasefire continued to hold, except in parts of the greater Equatoria region.
Leading up to the end of the extended pre-transitional period on 12 November, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the leader of the Sudan People ’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), Riek Machar, held three face-to-face meetings on outstanding pre-transitional tasks: transitional security arrangements, the issue of states and their boundaries and the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. On 18 October, in a communiqué, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union called for the parties’ adherence to the deadline of 12 November. This sentiment was echoed by the United Nations Security Council during its visit to South Sudan on 20 October, along with a call to address outstanding issues. Subsequently, the European Union and the Troika (Norway, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America) issued similar statements.
While the Government and other signatories intended to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity on 12 November, SPLM/A-IO and Lam Akol, the leader of the National Democratic Movement, one of the parties of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, called for an extension of the pre-transitional period.
On 7 November, Mr. Kiir and Mr. Machar held talks in Uganda convened by the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and the Chair of the Sovereign Council of the Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, in their capacity as guarantors. The talks were attended by the Special Envoy of Kenya to South Sudan. The two South Sudanese leaders agreed to an extension of the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days, commencing on 12 November, and to review progress after 50 days through the submission of a report to the Heads of State and the parties. They also agreed to establish a mechanism to supervise the implementation of critical tasks and request the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to address the status of Mr. Machar