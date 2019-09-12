Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/722)

During the reporting period, progress on the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan remained limited, notwithstanding advances towards the fulfilment of pre-transition tasks, such as the submission of the report of the Independent Boundaries Commission, the drafting of key legislation and planning for the transitional security arrangements. The lack of political consensus and resource constraints continued to undermine the completion of critical tasks during the extended pre-transition period.

Following calls by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the international community, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/ A-IO), Riek Machar, agreed in principle to meet. Mr. Machar indicated his willingness to travel to Juba, but noted that it would be subject to IGAD facilitation of his travel; alternatively, a determination on his status should be made by IGAD. These conditions were rejected by the Government of South Sudan, which reassured Mr. Machar of his safety, but indicated its willingness to meet only in J uba. Efforts remain under way on the part of IGAD and regional partners to bring the two leaders together.