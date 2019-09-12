12 Sep 2019

Situation in South Sudan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/722)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (545.7 KB)

I. Introduction

  1. The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2459 (2019), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 15 March 2020 and requested me to report on the implementation of the Mission’s mandate every 90 days. It covers political and security developments between 29 May and 27 August 2019, the humanitarian and human rights situation and progress made in the implementation of the Mission’s mandate.

II. Political and economic developments

  1. During the reporting period, progress on the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan remained limited, notwithstanding advances towards the fulfilment of pre-transition tasks, such as the submission of the report of the Independent Boundaries Commission, the drafting of key legislation and planning for the transitional security arrangements. The lack of political consensus and resource constraints continued to undermine the completion of critical tasks during the extended pre-transition period.

  2. Following calls by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the international community, the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/ A-IO), Riek Machar, agreed in principle to meet. Mr. Machar indicated his willingness to travel to Juba, but noted that it would be subject to IGAD facilitation of his travel; alternatively, a determination on his status should be made by IGAD. These conditions were rejected by the Government of South Sudan, which reassured Mr. Machar of his safety, but indicated its willingness to meet only in J uba. Efforts remain under way on the part of IGAD and regional partners to bring the two leaders together.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.