Situation Overview: Western Equatoria State, South Sudan (January - March 2020)

Introduction

Through the first quarter of 2020, humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria State (WES) were impacted by displacement, insecurity, bush fires and emerging COVID-19 restrictions. Information remains critical for an informed response, yet movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 measures have limited humanitarian access to many areas across the region.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria in the first quarter of 2020.

Key Findings