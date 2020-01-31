Situation Overview: Western Equatoria, South Sudan, July - September 2019

Introduction

Despite some improvements, localised displacement and food insecurity as well as continuing issues of returns were still affecting Western Equatoria state (WES) through the third quarter of 2019. Information remains critical for informed response, yet rainy season and security constraints have limited humanitarian access to many areas across the region.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria in the third quarter of 2019.

Key Findings