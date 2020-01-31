Situation Overview: Western Equatoria, South Sudan, July - September 2019
Introduction
Despite some improvements, localised displacement and food insecurity as well as continuing issues of returns were still affecting Western Equatoria state (WES) through the third quarter of 2019. Information remains critical for informed response, yet rainy season and security constraints have limited humanitarian access to many areas across the region.
To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants (KIs) with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview analyses changes in observed humanitarian needs in Western Equatoria in the third quarter of 2019.
Key Findings
In the third quarter of 2019, Western Equatoria continued to see a mixture of internal returns, refugee returns, and protracted displacement from past incidents of insecurity and hunger. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of assessed settlements reported the presence of IDP returnees while 85% reported IDP presence in September. While new displacement was low, some did take place in Maridi county and Greater Mundri.
Food security continued to improve in most of the state, as only 22% of assessed settlements reported inadequate access to food in September. Still, Nagero county’s reported lack of access to food remained comparatively high (60%), and reported lack of access increased to 46% in Ezo county.
Insecurity in Western Equatoria was mostly low, as only 1% of assessed settlements reported fatal incidents from conflict; however, looting incidents and protection concerns were reported in Maridi and Mvolo counties.
Access to reliable shelter varied: 34% of assessed settlements reported the main shelter type for IDPs to be less solid structures, such as rakoobas or improvised shelters, while host communities reportedly mainly used solid structures for shelter (90%).
Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) and health needs were especially high in Ibba county and Greater Mundri, which reportedly faced overlapping shortages of latrines, health facilities, and boreholes. Even so, access to health services (84%) and functioning boreholes (74%) within walking distance were fairly high for assessed settlements throughout Western Equatoria.
Similarly, though education reportedly remained accessible for most assessed settlements (81%), Mundri East and West reported low service availability or enrolment.