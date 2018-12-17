Situation Overview: Unity State, South Sudan (July - September 2018)

Introduction.

In the third quarter of 2018, Unity State only partially recovered from the wave of violence that began in late April and continued through July 2018.1 Reports of conflict incidents decreased; however, persistent criminality, environmental and health challenges, and resultant food insecurity continued to imperil lives, stress livelihoods, and spur displacement. Access to services in the counties most affected by the recent violence (Leer, Mayendit, Koch and, to a lesser extent, Guit and Rubkona) returned to early 2018 levels, but structural challenges that limited reported access to health, WASH, and education services remained. In the far north of the state, Abiemnhom and Pariang counties were outliers to many state trends, reflecting their relative insulation from conflict and displacement dynamics affecting the rest of Unity.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected through interviews on a monthly basis from settlements across the country.

In Unity State, REACH interviewed 770 Key Informants (KIs) in the Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, Nyal, and Ajuong Thok in the third quarter of 2018 (July, August, and September). The KIs were from 598 unique settlements situated in all 9 counties in the state. Survey findings were triangulated through 9 food security and livelihoods (FSL) focus group discussions (FGDs) conducted in Bentiu and Nyal, and with secondary data.

This Situation Overview focuses on changes in observed humanitarian needs across Unity State in the third quarter of 2018. The first section analyses protection challenges, displacement and population movement, and the second evaluates access to food and basic services.