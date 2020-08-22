Situation Overview: Lakes State, South Sudan (January - March 2020)

Introduction

Years of continued insecurity and displacement have resulted in high humanitarian needs in Lakes State. With limited humanitarian access in the region, information gaps exist on the severity of these needs and the locations of vulnerable populations.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlements and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Lakes State in the first quarter of 2020.

Key Findings