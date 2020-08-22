South Sudan
Situation Overview: Lakes State, South Sudan (January - March 2020)
Attachments
Introduction
Years of continued insecurity and displacement have resulted in high humanitarian needs in Lakes State. With limited humanitarian access in the region, information gaps exist on the severity of these needs and the locations of vulnerable populations.
To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlements and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Lakes State in the first quarter of 2020.
Key Findings
Displacement reportedly continued to be caused by insecurity across Lakes state. Ninety-two percent (92%) of assessed settlements that reported the presence of IDPs in March reported that insecurity was the primary push factor.
Protection concerns were reportedly driven by insecurity during the reporting period. Across Lakes State, there was a 21 percentage point decrease in the proportion of assessed settlements that reported that most people felt safe most of the time (17% in March). Insecurity also reportedly created gendered protection concerns across all counties in Lakes State.
The proportion of assessed settlements reporting adequate access to food across Lakes State decreased by 23 percentage points this quarter (22% in March). This was reportedly driven primarily by insecurity and conflict in western Lakes (42%), and by climatic shocks in eastern Lakes (67%).
In March, only 24% of assessed settlements reported most people washed their hands with soap. Furthermore, only 30% reported any member of the settlement having access to a latrine. This is indicative of the high number of assessed settlements reporting adverse health conditions.
Malaria remained the most commonly reported main health concern in March, reported by 58% of assessed settlements. However, this was a 27 percentage points decrease from the previous reporting period likely due to reductions in stagnant water during the dry season.
Reported school attendance rates for both sexes increased across the reporting period, with 89% and 77% of assessed settlements reporting that more than half of boys and girls respectively in the settlement were attending school in March, a 33 and 35 percentage point increase since the previous reporting period (December 2019).
Fifty percent (50%) of assessed settlements in Awerial County reported that IDPs were living in improvised shelters, likely indicative of the recent reported influx of IDPs from Duk and Bor South counties.