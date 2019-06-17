Situation Overview: Jonglei State, South Sudan (January to March 2019)

Introduction

Insecurity related to cattle raiding and intercommunal violence reported across various parts of Jonglei continued to impact the ability to cultivate food and access basic services, sustaining large-scale humanitarian needs in Jonglei State, South Sudan.

By March 2019, approximately 5 months since the harvest season, settlements struggled to extend food rations to the same extent as reported in previous years.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlements and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs).

This Situation Overview provides a trends analysis for developments in displacement, food security and livelihoods, protection, shelter and non-food items (NFI), WASH and health across Jonglei State from January to March 2019, with reference to changes from the last quarter of 2018.