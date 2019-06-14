Situation Overview: Greater Equatoria, South Sudan (January - March 2019)

Introduction

Many of the positive trends in land access and protection that began in late 2018 continued through the first quarter of 2019. However, localised insecurity persisted in some areas of Greater Equatoria, and effects of last year’s low harvest yield lingered into 2019, undermining food security and livelihoods.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Greater Equatoria in the first quarter of 2019.