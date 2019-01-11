Introduction

Continued conflict, displacement and environmental shocks negatively impacted access to food and restricted the ability for communities to meet basic needs in Greater Bahr el Ghazal (GBeG) between July and September 2018. Waves of displacement in Western Bahr el Ghazal (WBeG) and flooding in Northern Bahr el Ghazal (NBeG), WBeG and Greater Tonj area1 (GTA) threatened overall food security in the region.

REACH has been assessing hard-to-reach areas in WBeG since April 2017, NBeG since March 2018 and GTA since January 2018.

The data was collected through key informant interviews on a monthly basis from settlements in Jur River, Wau, and Raja counties in WBeG State; Aweil North, East, South, Centre and West counties in NBeG State; and Tonj North,

South and East counties in Warrap State.

In the third quarter of 2018, REACH interviewed 1,009 key informants (KIs) across Situation Overview: Greater Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan July - September 2018 742 settlements in 11 counties in the GBeG region. To ensure an up to date understanding of current displacement dynamics and humanitarian conditions in settlements across WBeG State, NBeG State and GTA, REACH interviewed KIs who were either new arrivals or in contact with an individual from the assessed settlement within the last month.

To triangulate the findings, REACH conducted 5 Focus Group Discussions (FGDs): 2 Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) FGDs and 3 Gaps Analysis FGDs.

Throughout the quarter, 5 key informants from humanitarian organisations were also consulted. The findings were additionally supplemented with secondary data and past REACH assessments of hard-to-reach areas.

This situation overview evaluates changes in humanitarian needs and displacement dynamics across the GBeG region from July to September 2018. The first section analyses displacement and population movement and the second section focuses on access to food and basic services for both internally displaced persons (IDPs) and local populations in assessed settlements in the GBeG region.

Population Movement and Displacement Ongoing conflict, food insecurity and environmental shocks triggered population movement and displacement in the GBeG region between July and September 2018. An escalation of inter-communal violence in GTA and continued insecurity in Wau and Jur River counties in WBeG State resulted in waves of forced displacement. Meanwhile, flooding and seasonal decreases in access to food in NBeG State caused migration to urban centres.

The proportion of assessed settlements in WBeG and NBeG states reporting the presence of IDPs increased during the assessment period, whereas GTA saw a decrease in assessed settlements reporting IDPs living in the community, from 60% cited in June to 43% in September.