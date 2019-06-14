Introduction

Humanitarian needs have persisted throughout Greater Bahr el Ghazal (GBeG) into the first quarter of 2019. Protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), education, and health concerns, remained constant or saw slight improvements, while there have been increasing reports of poor food access in assessed settlements leading to negative coping mechanisms, some of which are causing long-term livelihood depletion. Seasonal intercommunal conflicts in Western Bahr el Ghazal (WBeG) State and Warrap State have resulted in displacement and continued humanitarian needs. Security constraints limited the humanitarian response in some areas and prevented access to information on the needs of vulnerable populations.

To ensure an up-to-date understanding of current Situation Overview: Greater Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan January - March 2019 humanitarian conditions and displacement dynamics in settlements across South Sudan, REACH has conducted assessments of hardto-reach areas since December 2015. REACH has been assessing hard-to-reach areas in WBeG State since April 2017, Northern Bahr el Ghazal (NBeG) State since March 2018, and parts of Warrap State since January 2018. This is the first quarter that REACH has achieved full, consistent, coverage of Warrap State.

Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). Findings were supplemented with secondary data sources and past REACH assessments of hard-toreach areas. This situation overview used this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs and displacement dynamics across the Greater Bahrl el Ghazal (GBeG) region from January to March 2019.