14 Jun 2019

Situation Overview: Greater Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan (January - March 2019)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Introduction

Humanitarian needs have persisted throughout Greater Bahr el Ghazal (GBeG) into the first quarter of 2019. Protection, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), education, and health concerns, remained constant or saw slight improvements, while there have been increasing reports of poor food access in assessed settlements leading to negative coping mechanisms, some of which are causing long-term livelihood depletion. Seasonal intercommunal conflicts in Western Bahr el Ghazal (WBeG) State and Warrap State have resulted in displacement and continued humanitarian needs. Security constraints limited the humanitarian response in some areas and prevented access to information on the needs of vulnerable populations.

To ensure an up-to-date understanding of current Situation Overview: Greater Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan January - March 2019 humanitarian conditions and displacement dynamics in settlements across South Sudan, REACH has conducted assessments of hardto-reach areas since December 2015. REACH has been assessing hard-to-reach areas in WBeG State since April 2017, Northern Bahr el Ghazal (NBeG) State since March 2018, and parts of Warrap State since January 2018. This is the first quarter that REACH has achieved full, consistent, coverage of Warrap State.

Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). Findings were supplemented with secondary data sources and past REACH assessments of hard-toreach areas. This situation overview used this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs and displacement dynamics across the Greater Bahrl el Ghazal (GBeG) region from January to March 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.