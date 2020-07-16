Situation Overview: Central and Eastern Equatoria States, South Sudan (January - March 2020)

Introduction

In the first quarter of 2020, the humanitarian situation in Central Equatoria State (CES) and Eastern Equatoria State (EES) remained critical. As these regions are largely unassessed due to access and resource constraints, limited accurate information is available to humanitarian actors to inform their response.

To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across EES and CES in the first quarter of 2020