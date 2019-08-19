Situation Overview: Central and Eastern Equatoria States, South Sudan (April - June 2019)

Introduction

In the second quarter of 2019, the humanitarian crisis in Central and Eastern Equatoria States continued. Many areas in the region are largely unassessed by humanitarian actors due to access and resource constraints. As a result, only limited information is available on the humanitarian situation outside of a few large towns and displacement sites. To inform humanitarian actors working outside formal settlement sites, REACH has conducted assessments of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since December 2015. Data is collected on a monthly basis through interviews with key informants with knowledge of a settlement and triangulated with focus group discussions (FGDs). This Situation Overview uses this data to analyse changes in observed humanitarian needs across Central and Eastern Equatoria States in the second quarter of 2019.

Key Findings

Cross-border displacement due to food insecurity and drought continued this quarter. However, the proportion of assessed settlements reporting the presence of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) reduced slightly from 48% to 35% between March and June, partly associated with a widely reported improved security situation in Central Equatoria.

Access to food remained low, with only 11% of assessed settlements reporting adequate access to food. Localised insecurity, drought, the high prices of staples, and the onset of the lean season for parts of the region have further stretched the resources of already stressed households. Despite this, there were slight improvements in Yei River County, and also in Greater Kapoeta5 where 2 counties were upgraded from IPC Phase 4 (emergency) to IPC phase 3 (crisis) in the May 2019 IPC update.

Perceived protection improved across the region, in particular around Yei River County, in-line with a generally improved security situation. However, localised intercommunal violence and cattle raiding in the pastoral areas of Greater Kapoeta and Terekeka continued to have a negative impact on humanitarian needs and access to services.

Access to durable shelter varied by population. The proportion of assessed settlements reporting host community use of permanent structures for shelter remained high, but 28% of assessed settlements with IDPs reported the main shelter type for IDPs to be temporary forms of shelter.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and health needs remained high, particularly in Greater Kapoeta, where poor access to latrines, safe boreholes and health facilities combined to increase the risk of waterborne disease.