Situation Overview: Awerial, Yirol East and Yirol West Counties, Lakes, South Sudan (June 2018)

Introduction

Eastern Lakes is a region affected by intercommunal violence and cattle raids, mostly in areas near county borders. The violence, in combination with high levels of food insecurity, has induced migration flows towards Mingkaman. A variety of indicators show a concerning humanitarian situation, particularly in Yirol East and West − areas commonly overlooked by humanitarian actors.
To inform the response of humanitarian actors working outside of formal displacement sites, REACH has been conducting an assessment of hard-to-reach areas in South Sudan since 2015, for which data on settlements across Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal region is collected on a monthly basis. Data on Eastern Lakes has been collected since June 2018.
In June 2018, REACH interviewed 169 Key Informants (KIs) from 132 settlements in Awerial, Yirol East and Yirol West Counties in Lakes State. All the KIs were interviewed in Mingkaman. Findings have been triangulated using 5 Focus Group Discussion (FGDs) conducted in Mingkaman, as well as with interviews with humanitarian actors, secondary data, and previous REACH assessments of hard-to-reach areas of Lakes State.
This Situation Overview is the first of its kind on Lakes state, a region where data on the humanitarian situation has been notoriously scarce. This baseline study outlines displacement and access to basic services in Eastern Lakes in June 2018. The first section analyses displacement trends while the second evaluates access to food and basic services for both displaced and non-displaced communities.

