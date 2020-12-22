A single dose of yellow fever vaccine provides lifelong protection

Juba, 22 December 2020 – In line with Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics (EYE) strategy to prevent international spread of yellow fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) donated 2 000 doses of yellow fever vaccine to South Sudan’s Ministry of Health to provide protection against the yellow fever virus for international travellers and those living in areas where the disease is present.

“Yellow fever vaccination is mandated by the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005)”, said Dr Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan. “The yellow fever vaccines, which is being delivered with support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will ensure that all citizens obtain yellow fever vaccination when travelling to countries where yellow fever vaccination is required to prevent the international spread of yellow fever.

The vaccine will be used by the Ministry of Health to vaccinate international travellers at the designated Yellow Fever Vaccination Center in Central Equatoria State. The centre will administer the yellow fever vaccine and provide the International Certificate of Vaccination (“yellow card”) to travellers and other individuals.

Given the high mortality associated with yellow fever, WHO recommends yellow fever vaccination for all travelers aged nine months and older in countries with evidence of yellow fever transmission.

Enhancing point of entry IHR core capacities is essential to ensure that incoming travellers from yellow fever endemic countries carry a valid international certificate of vaccination as proof of yellow fever vaccination.

In response to the two-laboratory confirmed yellow fever cases in Kajo Keji County, Central Equatoria State, the Ministry of Health, with funding from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and with support from WHO and partners conducted a yellow fever vaccination campaign in Kajo, Keji, to protect over 90 000 individuals aged 9 months to 60 years from yellow fever infection.

In the last couple of years, WHO in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and partners has intensified the preventive measures for high-risk areas, including the inclusion of the yellow fever vaccine into the national childhood routine immunization, review application process to fund implementation of country control strategies and review and update the national yellow fever vaccination requirements for international travellers.

Note to Editors

Yellow fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease. The infection can range from mild to severe. Vaccination is the best protection against this virus and one dose of the vaccine provides lifelong protection.

Mild symptoms of yellow fever include fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal and muscle pains. More severe symptoms include yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes and unexplained bleeding.

