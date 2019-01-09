Shelter Upgrade Endline Report - Wau PoC Site: December 2017 - March 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

IOM S-NFI team conducted an endline survey in March 2018 with the objective of measuring the changes achieved in comparison to the baseline survey conducted in November 2017 prior to shelter upgrades through Cash-Based Interventions (CBI) in Zone A and B in Wau PoCAA. Key areas of measurement are assessing improvement in the living conditions of the protected IDPs, assess the improvement in life-span of communal shelters, assess the provision of employment opportunities for beneficiaries through Cash-for-Work (CFW) grant and engagement of local traders, assess the increase of economic activities in the local market, sense of ownership and self-resilience of the communities.

Findings of the baseline are as follows: 83.49% of the beneficiaries consulted in the baseline were not satisfied with the weather/heat inside the shelter. The endline survey results show that 92% of the beneficiaries feel that their urgent shelters needs are met through the shelter upgrades. While 77% of the beneficiaries who were consulted in the endline feel that the heat inside the shelter is reduced. Their living condition is improved and the comfort level of the inhabitants increased from 53% to 92%. The sense of security and protection improved from 48% to 85%. On community participation and engagement 90% of the respondents shared that they were consulted and engaged in the project design and implementation through active communication with the community. The baseline study shows that the IDPs spend 55% of their income on food while 43% of their income goes to health and education. 44.37 % respondents in the endline mentioned that they spend their money on food while only 16% responded for health and education. 71.42% of the respondents expressed that they benefited from the project and their living conditions and shelters are improved while, 18.68% shared that they have financially benefited from the project due to employment opportunities provided. 66.67% of the trained beneficiaries shared that they benefited from the skill they learnt during the project and were engaged in the project with the local traders in making the thatched bamboos however. The endline survey also highlighted the unexpected high number of 99% of the respondents who were satisfied with the project implementation process including voucher and material distribution, supervision, communication with communities, CFM and CFW grant provision process. 15 traders were engaged in the process who actively worked with the community and IOM. Traders were satisfied about the CBI and 11 traders (73%) extended their business by expanding their trade in selling shelter materials, seeds, shoes, and timber.