Shelter & Non-Food Items Cluster South Sudan: Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Toolkit, January 2019

INTRODUCTION

This Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) Toolkit is the fruit of the collective effort of Shelter and NonFood Items (S-NFI) Cluster partners and relevant INGOs. The tools and template were developed by the PDM taskforce under the Programme Quality Working Group of the Shelter - NFI Cluster South Sudan. The taskforce is comprised of M&E officers, Operations staff, and specialists on cross-cutting themes: Protection; Accountability to Affected Population (AAP); Communication with Communities; Gender; Environment; and House, Land and Property (HLP). 16 organizations including 1 UN Agency, 5 National NGOs, and 10 International NGOs contributed to the creation of these tools and template, and have convened 15 times within a span of six months from June to December 2018. The tool has been field tested six times by one UN agency, two INGOs, and two NNGOs.

The tools and template were finalized on January 2019 and include: 1.) Household Questionnaire;

2.) Focus Group Discussion (FGD) Facilitator’s Guide;

3.) FGD for Adults, Adolescent Girls and Boys, and Non - Recipients;

4.) Key Informant Interview (KII) for Program Staff, Camp Coordinator/Manager, Community Leaders, Concerned Implementing Partners, and Local Authorities;

5.) In-Depth Interview (IID) for Persons with Special Needs;

6.) PDM Reporting Template; and

7.) Certificate for enumerators.

The PDM tools are developed with the objective of assessing the quality of items distributed, the quality of the process of the intervention (from assessment to distribution) including cross-cutting themes, and the immediate impacts of the response. Questions are tailored to the South Sudanese context in recognition of different stakeholders and diversity of the affected population. The ‘quantitative tool’ - the household questionnaire – is comprehensive, focusing on 10 key aspects of the S-NFI response:

1.) Profile of the interviewed household acknowledging age, sex and diversity;

2.) Quality control of the response cycle from assessment, to verification, and distribution; 3.) Timeliness,

4.) Duplication of services;

5.) Protection, pertaining to the response in general, and also specific to shelter materials and solar lamps;

6.) Housing, Land and Property;

7.) Accountability to Affected Population including its three concepts – information provision/sharing, participation, and complaint and feedback mechanisms; 8.) Resilience and coping mechanisms;

9.) Environment;

10.) Quality control of S-NFIs, appropriateness and usage of S-NFIs, and impact of S-NFIs.

The household questionnaire takes 30 – 40 minutes and has 39 unconditional questions and 44 questions that are conditional or follow a skip logic. The ‘Qualitative’ tools include FGD, KII and IID guides, which are also centred on the 10 key aforementioned aspects. Further, the reporting template reflects these 10 key aspects and the layout is developed to present findings in a concise and efficient manner.

It should be noted that the household questionnaire is a comprehensive tool best-suited for mobile data collection and ideally, it is recommended to use it in its current form. However, recognizing that the capacities, resources and mandates of each organization are different, the questionnaire can be modified and tailored to the priorities of each organization. The ‘Qualitative’ tools present a list of questions that serve as a guide and the facilitator can include or exclude questions depending on what is relevant during the discussion. Further, the suggested graphs found in the reporting template function as a guide and it is up to the M&E team to select the most pertinent graphs that reflect the major findings and concerns of the PDM. The tools are compiled in this document and formatted in a way that can be easily printed as independent or loose tools.