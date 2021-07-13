Shelter NFI Cluster South Sudan Monthly Snapshot - As of June 2021

In 2021, the cluster identified about 2 million South Sudanese in need of the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI) assistance.

Out of this 2 million South Sudanese, the Cluster has targeted about 1.1 million of the most vulnerable to receive ES-NFI assistance, through in-kind distribution, cash/voucher Assistance (CVA), and/or integrated settlement programming. This includes the newly displaced population, protracted displacements, returnees, and host communities affected by conflict, sub-national violence, and flooding.

As of June 2021, the cluster has responded to the needs of 487,955 most vulnerable individuals with shelter and NFI assistance, representing 45% of the target under the 2021 HRP. In the month of June, the response was focused on providing S-NFI assistance to populations affected by conflict and recent sub-national violence in Bor South, Pibor, Tonj East, Tonj North, Tonj South, Uror, and Wau County